What It Was Like To Be At The March On Washington

Officially known as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the historic event on August 28, 1963 was a direct response to the racist and abhorrent violence faced by African Americans. The country was reaching a boiling point during this time; voting rights for Black citizens were consistently attacked, and despite the landmark decision of Brown vs. Board in 1954, many southern states still resisted public school integration. On June 12, just a couple of months before the march, prominent civil rights activist Medgar Evers was assassinated at his home in Jackson, Mississippi, by a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The March on Washington aimed to put a national spotlight on these issues and demand an end to segregation and greater federal government involvement on behalf of African Americans. Alongside Martin Luther King Jr., several other prominent voices spoke at the landmark event, including John Lewis, A. Philip Randolph, Rabbi Joachim Prinz, and Roy Wilkins, to name a few.

While many refer to the speech given by Martin Luther King Jr. as a pivotal experience during the march, there was much to be taken away from the day that was truly a watershed moment in American history.