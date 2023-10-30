Famous People Who Passed Through Ellis Island

Fleeing an unhappy situation in favor of the United States and building a new life: That's the American Dream at its core, and many did just that, having first experienced the Ellis Island immigration center. In the late 19th century, with a massive wave of immigration underway, the U.S. government established a large facility to process and approve those coming into the nation in search of religious freedom, financial opportunity, or sanctuary. Ellis Island, just outside of New York City, opened on January 1, 1892. By the time the government decommissioned and closed it down in 1954, Ellis Island had served as the entry point into the United States for more than 12 million people. The impact of Ellis Island resonates decades after its closure, as around 40% of U.S. residents today can claim a relative or ancestor who saw the inside of that immigration facility.

Along with changing the face and cultural makeup of the United States, every day making the country more diverse, many of the people passing through Ellis Island deeply affected entertainment, culture, literature, politics, food, and most every other sector of modern life. A great many immigrants made the American Dream happen for themselves, arriving in the U.S., getting processed at Ellis Island, and then going on to dominate their professions. Here are some very famous 20th century figures who passed through Ellis Island.