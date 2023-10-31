Matthew Perry's Special Bond With Courtney Cox

The will-they, won't-they saga of Ross and Rachel was a cornerstone of "Friends" from beginning to end, but the halfway-point love affair between Chandler and Monica, which culminated in marriage, adoption, and a move out to suburbs in the series finale, has remained a highlight of the later seasons for many a "Friends" fan. The comic chemistry between stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox proved just as strong in romantic situations as when they were fighting to reclaim apartments or spilling embarrassing secrets before the group.

That chemistry was built up over the 10 years Perry and Cox appeared together on the show. "Friends" was their first time working together, and the occasion of their first meeting according to Us Weekly. Cox told "Friends — Til the End: The One With All Ten Years" that she was initially up for the part of Rachel but felt more drawn to Monica; in an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Perry said he felt Chandler was the perfect role for him, though he initially wasn't able to pursue it due to another commitment.

Cox and Perry, like the rest of the "Friends" cast, became close friends in real life and leaned on one another as the show skyrocketed in popularity. Perry credited Cox, the most established name in the cast, with setting the ensemble nature of the group. For her part, Cox said she came to think of Perry as family by the end of the series.