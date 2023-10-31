What Happened To '90s Star Yasmine Bleeth?
In the '90s, iconic "Baywatch" bombshell Yasmine Bleeth won over countless hearts and eyeballs before seemingly vanishing from public view for a very long time. After years of cocaine use, CoventryLive says the popular actress was blacklisted in showbiz, and she has done very little work in the industry ever since.
In her younger years, she was named in both People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World list and FHM's US 100 Sexiest Women. She was also famous for dating Matthew Perry — whose character on "Friends," Chandler Bing, notoriously had a crush on her. But although Bleeth captivated legions of fans, behind the scenes she engaged in heavy substance use, which led to a number of dramatic and painful events, from losing her job to getting into a car accident. Since then, Bleeth seems to have made a full recovery, although she has largely stayed out of the public eye.
She was fired from Baywatch
During the height of her fame on "Baywatch," Yasmine Bleeth started using large amounts of cocaine, and it inevitably destroyed her career. In 2003, Bleeth wrote a tell-all article for Glamour magazine in which she confessed that her addiction was so bad that nosebleeds and bouts of frequent sniffling made her cocaine use very obvious (via The Sydney Morning Herald). Although initially she only took drugs socially, she soon began ordering cocaine to her house and became increasingly reclusive. The inside of Bleeth's nose was inevitably damaged by her cocaine use, giving her an infection so bad that her doctor warned her she could have died (per Newsner).
"Baywatch" co-creator Douglas Schwartz told Esquire magazine that they ultimately chose to fire Bleeth. "We had one issue with Yasmine Bleeth, who was doing drugs at the time, and so we were dealing with Yasmine not showing up and having difficulties, again with men," he said. "That's why we let Yasmine go off the show: Because it was too difficult to deal with her after a while."
Bleeth's recovery and reappearance
In 2000, Yasmine Bleeth's condition got so bad that she was taken ill and collapsed at a photoshoot for Glamour (via Newsner). She started attending rehab after that, but it took a traumatic accident for the actress to finally go straight. Eventually, Bleeth crashed her car while high and wound up in police custody. According to the Newstimes, she pleaded guilty to possession and driving while impaired. She was given a fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years probation.
In the car with Bleeth was a man she had met in rehab — her future husband, Paul Cerrito. The accident drove her to stay clean, and in 2002, the pair married in Santa Barbara. For the most part, she gave up on showbusiness after her accident, although she appeared in "Baywatch: The Hawaiian Wedding" in 2003. After many years, Bleeth made a surprise reappearance for a role in the screwball mob comedy "Whack the Don" in 2021.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).