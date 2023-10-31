What Happened To '90s Star Yasmine Bleeth?

In the '90s, iconic "Baywatch" bombshell Yasmine Bleeth won over countless hearts and eyeballs before seemingly vanishing from public view for a very long time. After years of cocaine use, CoventryLive says the popular actress was blacklisted in showbiz, and she has done very little work in the industry ever since.

In her younger years, she was named in both People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World list and FHM's US 100 Sexiest Women. She was also famous for dating Matthew Perry — whose character on "Friends," Chandler Bing, notoriously had a crush on her. But although Bleeth captivated legions of fans, behind the scenes she engaged in heavy substance use, which led to a number of dramatic and painful events, from losing her job to getting into a car accident. Since then, Bleeth seems to have made a full recovery, although she has largely stayed out of the public eye.