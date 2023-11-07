The Best Ways To Disappear Without A Trace

There are a lot of reasons someone might want to appear to disappear off the face of the earth, and let's get one thing straight from the get-go: This isn't the, "I've made the mob angry and now they want to kill me, so now I have to build a whole new identity," sort of disappear. (That sort of advice is illegal, and not a road this article will go down.)

This is the sort of disappearing that's much more common and arguably much more heartbreaking; it's the sort that happens when someone wants to escape an abusive partner, or vanish far beyond the clutches of toxic parents. This is getting away from the uncle who was never allowed to be alone with the kids, this is getting away from the family that's a danger to your children. It's these situations that might put a person in a place where they just want to get away, start over, and not have to worry about an ominous knock on the door.

There are moments when everyone's tempted to think that it might be a great idea, but it's not easy and not something to be undertaken lightly. Gerald Shur knows — he created the Witness Protection Program. He told CNN that anyone who decides to disappear has to come to terms with the fact that it means cutting out everyone — friends, family, acquaintances. And that's not the only incredibly difficult obstacle on the path to anonymity and a new life.