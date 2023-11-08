20th-Century Predictions That Actually Came True

For better or for worse, the 20th century went down as one of the most fruitful periods of boldly predicting future events. Perhaps it was because of the exciting new technologies so frequently introduced, or maybe it was because of all the frightening major wars and destructive diseases. At any rate, both the optimistic futurism and foreboding sense of doom led the philosophers of the 1900s to try to make some sense of what was yet to come for the human race.

Predicting the future is fun to do, and fun to read, and publishers and media gatekeepers of the 20th century happily obliged the self-appointed psychics and mental time-travelers. Many of the top minds and writers of the age exploited their own stellar reputations and track records as innovators to get their ideas and prophecies about the future widely seen and widely read. But the truly fascinating aspect of all of it: Sometimes, and surprisingly often it would seem, the predictors were spot-on correct about their ideas and visions of life in the late 1900s and early 2000s.