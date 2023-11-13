14 Types Of Shapeshifters You Probably Haven't Heard Of

From terrifying werewolves to "X-Men's" Mystique to that dream where you were a dolphin, we humans are positively fascinated with the idea of shapeshifters. And why wouldn't we be? The ability to freely change forms would certainly come in handy — and would be pretty fun to boot. As a concept, shapeshifters blur the lines between animal and human, wild and tame, and fantasy and reality.

They allow the imagination to run free, unfettered from society's demands. But, while they might seem like a fairy tale trope or the invention of modern horror stories and science fiction movies, shapeshifters have actually been around a long time — and, depending on who you ask, they are very real. Spirits and beings that can change forms exist in the mythology and folklore of almost every culture and span the entire globe.

Yes, shapeshifters go far beyond conflicted werewolves and nefarious Marvel characters. As you might imagine, the intent of such creatures also varies widely, with some being benign and even celebrated while others are strictly out for blood and destruction. Here are 14 types of shapeshifters you probably haven't heard of.