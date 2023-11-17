How Real Is Survivor?

Since premiering in 2000, the premise of the show "Survivor" has been to put regular people in difficult situations in tropical locations and see how they, well, survive — but how real is it actually? Luckily for die-hard fans, the answer is that the show is mostly real. Still, there are some things such as re-shooting scenes, casting certain people, and incorporating body doubles that make the show a little less authentic than it may appear to be on the surface.

In 2008 casting director Lynne Spillman revealed to Today that "Survivor" does cast models and actors to be on the show as they are generally considered to be better candidates for "Survivor" contestants. While Spillman didn't state why the tens of thousands of regular people who apply for the show aren't "Survivor" material, one can speculate that models and actors may be preferred because they are used to being in front of a camera, not to mention that attractive people will draw viewers in. In the same vein, the show sometimes uses body doubles for overhead shots and events like swimming races where the average person might struggle (via TV Over Mind). Still, once the cast is chosen, the challenges they undertake are real.