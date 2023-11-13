Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's Sister, Dead At 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the 86-year-old sister of Donald Trump died. According to ABC News, in the early morning hours of November 13 emergency responders were called to her Manhattan home for a suspected cardiac arrest, but no formal cause of death has yet been announced. No foul play is suspected. Barry was the oldest of the Trump siblings and served as a federal judge in New Jersey, retiring in 2019 per The New York Times.

More to come ...