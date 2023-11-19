This Is Where Abraham Lincoln Is Buried (And It's Nowhere Near Washington DC)

One of the myths about the Lincoln Memorial that the National Park Service felt compelled to debunk was that the building is Abraham Lincoln's final resting place. Given that the memorial was completed in 1922, it should be a given that it couldn't have been the site of his burial. The purpose of the Lincoln Memorial is to commemorate the 16th president — not to be a grave. In death, Lincoln left Washington D.C. altogether for his final rest.

He returned to his home in Springfield, Illinois, where the Lincoln Tomb was built between 1869 and 1874. The people of Springfield took the initiative to pay for it through the National Lincoln Monument Association, and it was designed by Larken G. Mead. A large granite obelisk topped by a fragment of the Roman Servian Wall dominates the structure, which is decorated by bronze statues representing the opposing forces of the Civil War. Lincoln himself is represented by a full-figure statue and a sculpture of his head by Gutzon Borglum. Thirty-seven states are represented by their shields, as is the U.S. by a bronze coat of arms. Besides Lincoln himself, his wife and three of his children are buried in the tomb.

Since its original construction, the Lincoln Tomb has needed several extensive renovations, in part because of the uneven earth it was built over. The last thorough reconstruction was done in 1930, followed by a rededication by President Herbert Hoover.