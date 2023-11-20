The History Behind Mary Todd Lincoln's Famous Purple Velvet Dress

When Mary Todd Lincoln spilled coffee on her dress she set off a series of events that led to an unusual friendship. The First Lady had only recently arrived in Washington, D.C., and she needed a new dress right away for a reception the day after the inauguration of her husband, Abraham Lincoln, in March 1861, according to "Behind the Scenes, Or, Thirty Years a Slave and Four Years in the White House."

A friend of the first lady suggested Elizabeth Keckley (also spelled Keckly) could make her a new dress. When Keckley arrived at the White House for their meeting, her heart sank seeing that three other dressmakers were there for the same reason. "With so many rivals for the position sought after, I regarded my chances for success as extremely doubtful," Keckley later recalled. But her meeting with the First Lady would lead to a close relationship between Keckley, a former enslaved person, and Mary Lincoln, the daughter of a slaveholder. Their relationship would also produce, among many gowns, a famous purple velvet dress that Mary Lincoln wore during her first winter in the White House, according to the Smithsonian.



[Featured image by Smithsonian Institution Archives, Bequest of Mrs. Julian James | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]