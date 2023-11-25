The Average Amount People Poop In A Year

Poop: That smelly gloop piling up inside your guts at this exact moment, in and out endlessly till one final mass ejection evacuates your bowels upon death. No worries, though, because that's the one time you won't have to clean up after yourself. And if you think that sounds grim, gross, and reduces all lifeforms to mere mobile digestive tracts carted around by flesh wagons: Yes it does. Sites like the World Economic Forum suggest that it's more realistic to call the gut our "second brain," and the rest of our higher functions a laborious wraparound justification for organisms consuming other organisms. In other words, squelch your instinctive "Eww gross" lip curl and embrace the fecal fact: You poop a lot — we all do. Own it. And remember to flush.

How much do you poop, exactly? Well, we've got to talk averages here, because there are folks who've got to run to the can three times a day, and folks who mount the throne once every three days. That's normal, per EatingWell. Live Science says that people typically accrue 2 centimeters of poop every second of every day, while eMedicineHealth breaks things down per gender: Men compile 1-pound poop piles per day, and women slightly less at 14 ounces — about as much as a decent steak. Over a year that's about 365 pounds for a man and 319 pounds for a woman. The former is as heavy as an adult reindeer, and the latter a panda bear.