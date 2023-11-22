Here's Where You'll Find The Grave Of Robert E. Lee

Robert E. Lee cuts a strange figure in American history. For a good part of the 20th century, his reputation was one of honor, chivalry, tactical genius, and graceful surrender. All this praise for a man who was not only a traitor, but leader of a traitorous army that sought to perpetuate slavery. His is a contentious legacy that has been debated and shifted in recent years as monuments to Confederate figures have been scrutinized. The Atlantic laid out a damning reassessment of Lee in 2017, the Richmond Times-Dispatch clung that same year to an image shaped by his better qualities, and Lee's descendants summed him up as "complex" to The New York Times.

Lee himself may well have been surprised and dismayed by all the fuss made about him after his death. He was against public memorials honoring the Confederate cause, and against statues to himself. Yet his final resting place is marked by a dramatic, life-sized marble statue above the crypt that holds his remains. That place is the University Chapel of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where Lee served as president after the Civil War (per Encyclopedia Virginia). After his death in 1870, he was interred in a brick vault in the basement; per Washington and Lee University, he was moved in 1883 when the chapel was expanded to include a mausoleum with a crypt. Lee's wife, children, parents, and other relatives have since been reburied in the same tomb.