Robert Wagner: The Story Of The Hollywood Actor

As one of the last stalwarts of Old Hollywood, Robert Wagner screams "movie star." Trends come and go, but the actor has kept himself relevant and in the conversation across multiple decades. Even when surrounded by modern-day thespians and generational talents, Wagner commands the screen and demonstrates a timeless acting quality that can't be replicated — no matter if he stars in "The Towering Inferno" or "Two and a Half Men." Yet, he never changed his approach to how he portrays himself on and off screen, exuding the air of a suave and sophisticated gentleman with a penchant for the finer things in life.

Behind the camera, however, the actor experienced his share of notorious controversy and scandal in his personal life. From the mysterious death of his first wife, Natalie Wood, to his hush-hush affair with Barbara Stanwyck, Wagner has found himself in the limelight for reasons he may have not wanted to be public in the first place. As time passed, though, he has gone on record to present his own side of the story.

With that said, let's roll back the years and explore the story of Robert Wagner and his rise to becoming a Hollywood superstar.