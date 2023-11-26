Here's Where You Will Find Napoleon's Grave

The funeral procession and the grave were relatively simple for an emperor. But then Napoleon I had been in exile on the British territory of St. Helena, a small island in the South Atlantic Ocean, when he died on May 5, 1821, according to "Terrible Exile: The Last Days of Napoleon on St Helena." Following a simple funeral service, 12 uniformed French soldiers led the hearse, the few of his faithful generals who went into exile with their leader, and his staff, to the graveside. They slowly lowered the casket into the ground as British warships let loose with volleys of cannon fire in Napoleon's honor.

But you won't find Napoleon's remains there. In the spring of 1840, nearly 20 years after they buried him on the island, Prince de Joinville, the son of Louis Philippe, France's king under the July Monarchy (1830-1848) sailed from France to return Napoleon's remains to his homeland, per Napoleon.org and Britannica. They buried Napoleon again, this time in the Chapel of St. Jerome in Paris, per National Geographic. But you won't find his remains there either. In April 1861, following the 20-year construction of his grand tomb at the Chapel of Les Invalides, they laid the former emperor to rest for the last time.