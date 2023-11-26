Why John F. Kennedy's Doctors Believe Lee Harvey Oswald Didn't Act Alone

The advent of the internet and social media in particular has paved the way for an age of conspiratorial thinking. Ideas about the way the world actually is are able to proliferate with little in the way of solid evidence. But while it is easier than ever for a particular conspiracy theory to find an audience, however outlandish it may be, most tend to remain on the fringes of society. However, there is one conspiracy theory that has gradually grown to the point that a majority of Americans now believe it.

The theory in question concerns the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which took place on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. The shocking incident was swiftly investigated by the Warren Commission, which concluded JFK was killed by an ex-marine named Lee Harvey Oswald. But since the commission published the findings of its investigation, there has been a growing chorus of people who believe its conclusions are far from accurate. In 2023, a Gallup poll found that 65% of Americans disbelieve the Warren report and think Oswald had help. Interestingly, testimony from doctors who treated Kennedy after the shooting claim that the Warren Commission findings don't correlate with the wounds he had suffered in the attack.