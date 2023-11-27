Every Pet In The Kennedy-Era White House

It was one of John F. Kennedy's dogs — Pushinka, to be precise — that helped run a little interference between one of his many female visitors and Jackie Kennedy. At least, that is one of the stories told by White House electrician and kennelmaster Traphes Bryant in his book, "Dog Days at the White House: The Outrageous Memoirs of the Presidential Kennel Keeper." According to Bryant, it was common practice for JFK to invite some female company to the White House when Jackie left, and skinny-dipping was such a common thing, too, that he insisted on the installation of frosted glass. On one occasion, JFK's visitor was held up when she wanted to meet Pushinka before joining the president in the pool, and it was a good thing, too — Jackie chose that time to return.

Bryant says that the Kennedy dogs filled a very important role in the family: "I was sure that the Kennedy's dogs were somehow helpful in their marriage, a means they had of communicating with each other in a close and affectionate way." He recalled that they often walked their dogs together as a way of getting some alone time — to share, or to work things out.

The Kennedy-era White House was nothing short of a menagerie, but Bryant says that as far as JFK was concerned, there was a clear favorite. That was Charlie, the Welsh terrier who was the only pet to move into the White House with them. Others came later, and there were a lot.