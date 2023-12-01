What Were The First Autopsies In History Like?

Usually carried out if someone has died in suspicious circumstances or from an unknown cause, an autopsy helps medical practitioners or coroners find out information about why a person died. Not a new invention by any means, the procedures have been part of the medical and history fields for a long time. According to Popular Mechanics, during 367 to 282 BCE, Egyptian King Ptolemy I Soter granted those in the medical field permission to dissect bodies to gain a better understanding of the human body. Many of the first autopsies were conducted on criminals who had been sentenced to death.

Also around this time in Alexandria, Greek physician Herophilus of Chalcedon was doing autopsies on both humans and animals. In fact, some of the terms Herophilus used to describe his findings are still used to this day. In 44 BCE, the autopsy of Julius Caesar became the first to be recorded. It was determined that, out of the 23 stab wounds Caesar received, only one was determined to have caused his death. Nevertheless, per Britannica, it wasn't until the late second century CE when Greek physician Galen of Pergamum drew a connection between the symptoms a patient had been feeling before death and what their body revealed after death. Before this, what was found during autopsies was not necessarily linked to how someone may have been physically feeling prior to death.