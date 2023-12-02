Egregious Tournament Cheaters Who Got Caught

When one is really, super-good at something, there can be a natural inclination to put their skills up against others who are similarly awesome, just to see if they can hang — or, better still, if they can dominate. There are tournaments to be found for virtually every skill set and discipline, and competition can be a healthy thing; it helps us to test our boundaries and limitations, to expand our knowledge and skills, and ultimately, perhaps, to know ourselves better. That journey of self-discovery, however, can sometimes lead to the knowledge that you are a dirty, scheming cheater.

For every good sport willing to put their skills on the line against the best of the best in their chosen field, there is at least one terrible, awful sport who just wants to stand in the winner's circle, sportsmanship be damned, and will do whatever it takes to make that happen whether they deserve it or not. Now, they say that cheaters never prosper, and while that is totally not always true (they do prosper, early and often), the ones we'll be looking at today proved that sometimes, the adage does hold. They came, they saw, they cheated, they conquered — and they got busted like a toy from the dollar store.