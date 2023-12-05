Who Inherited Olivia Newton-John's Fortune After She Died?
Olivia Newton-John, best known for her music career and for playing Sandy in iconic 1970s flick "Grease," died in 2022 at the age of 73. First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the disease went into remission only to return a second time in 2013. Though it once again went into remission, it tragically returned as stage four breast cancer in 2017. At the time of her death, Newton-John was thought to be worth £49 million, or approximately $60 million American (via Express). Throughout her life, the actor and singer was known for her philanthropy and charity work, and this didn't change after her diagnosis.
When diagnosed for the third time, Newton-John began to sell off some of her property portfolio, with all of the earnings going toward charities (per Express). As for the rest of her assets, the Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia reported that they would go to her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter and only child, Chloe Lattanzi.
Olivia Newton-John had an impressive property portfolio
One of the properties Olivia Newton-John put on the market was her stunning mansion located in Australia, which Express says went for $4.6 million. Newton-John planted an incredible 10,000 trees on its grounds, and she had hoped to sell it to someone who shared the same views on preserving wildlife. In addition to her Australian home, Newton-John had plans to sell her four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in California.
In 2019, as reported by Mail Online, the Californian retreat was put up for sale at the cost of $5.4 million. She first bought the house in 2015 for $4.69 million. However, Newton-John did not sell the property in the end, deciding instead to spend the time she had left there with her husband. Newton-John transferred ownership of this Californian home to her husband before her death. He later re-financed the property, with $2.5 million remaining on the mortgage at the time.
The actor opened several cancer-related businesses over the years
As well as the above properties, Olivia Newton-John once owned a third home in Jupiter, Florida. She purchased the property for $4.1 million in 2009 and sold it in 2016. The "Grease" star also had a property in Malibu set across 1.3 acres, which she sold in 2009 after it was on the market for a year. In 2012, she opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, a public hospital for cancer treatment, which then joined with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, a global cancer research facility.
In 2020, she opened the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. She was a medical marijuana advocate, and the foundation focuses on finding out how plant medicine can aid with cancer treatments. Though it hasn't been confirmed, Newton-John could have sold off her property portfolio to give a final monetary gift to the above institutions before she passed.