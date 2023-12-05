Who Inherited Olivia Newton-John's Fortune After She Died?

Olivia Newton-John, best known for her music career and for playing Sandy in iconic 1970s flick "Grease," died in 2022 at the age of 73. First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, the disease went into remission only to return a second time in 2013. Though it once again went into remission, it tragically returned as stage four breast cancer in 2017. At the time of her death, Newton-John was thought to be worth £49 million, or approximately $60 million American (via Express). Throughout her life, the actor and singer was known for her philanthropy and charity work, and this didn't change after her diagnosis.

When diagnosed for the third time, Newton-John began to sell off some of her property portfolio, with all of the earnings going toward charities (per Express). As for the rest of her assets, the Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia reported that they would go to her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter and only child, Chloe Lattanzi.