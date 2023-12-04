Why The Color Blue Is So Closely Associated With Hanukkah Decorations

At minimum, when non-Jewish people think of Hanukkah they might imagine a vague version of the basics: something-something menorah (the nine-candled candelabra), something-something end of the year around Christmas time, and something-something ... blue? Yes, Hanukkah is one of those holidays that's easily recognized by its simplest artifacts, in the same way that Christmas equals Santa, presents, Christmas tree, etc. But of course, because Hanukkah is a holiday within Judaism — a 4,000-year-old religion with gobs of long-established traditions — the roots of its customs go much deeper than kitsch-like dollar-store plastic gold coins. The color blue, though? That's a recent addition.

As Time quotes professor of religion and American studies at Rowan University, Dianne Ashton, there's no specific place and time where someone sat down and said, "From today Hanukkah shall be full of blue." However, we might have everyone's go-to greeting card company — Hallmark — to thank for popularizing the color. This is especially true because the whole blue Hanukkah thing is chiefly an American occurrence.

This doesn't explain why anyone chose blue to begin with, however. For that, we've got to look to the year that blue started cropping up in conjunction with Hanukkah: 1948. That date ought to ring a bell for the history-savvy. Following the devastating events of World War II on the globe's Jewish population, 1948 saw the formation of the state of Israel, a Jewish national home. Israel's flag colors are white and the exact shade of Hanukkah blue.