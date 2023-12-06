Creepy Things About Popular Christmas Traditions And Characters

While Santa Claus isn't a one-to-one copy of the semi-historical Saint Nicholas of Myra, the modern American gift-giver definitely took considerable inspiration from the 4th-century saint. The original Nicholas is one of the most popular saints across the world, and he is considered to be the holy protector of — among many other things — children, sailors, sex workers, and thieves. These aspects of his character come from some of the most popular legends that arose about the saint in the Middle Ages. He becomes the patron of children due to a miracle in which he raises from the dead three students who had been chopped up and put in a pickle barrel by an unscrupulous butcher who wanted to steal their money. His association with gift-giving and sex work comes from the famous story in which he saves three impoverished girls from being forced into sex slavery by throwing bags of gold through their windows in secret to serve as dowries.

Though Nicholas was popular shortly after his lifetime, his cult really took off across Europe in the 11th century after a group of merchant sailors from Bari, Italy, went to the saint's tomb in Turkey, stole his body, and brought it back to Bari, where it remains to this day. Without these stories of murder, cannibalism, sex slavery, and body-snatching, it is absolutely the case that we would not have Santa Claus today.