Things Found At Patsy Cline's Death Scene

A farmer heard the engine sputter and then stop followed by the sound of a crash. The evening of March 5, 1963, in Benton County, Tennessee was "rainy, kind of foggy, and misty" with "the wind blowing" and streaks of lightning ripping across the sky, Jerry Phifer, the police dispatcher who received the call about the plane crash, recalled. "It wasn't a very good night to be flying, I think," he told the television show "Friends and Company" in 1996 (via YouTube). Soon Phifer and the rest of the world learned the terrible news. Country star Patsy Cline was dead as were her fellow Grand Ole Opry performers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins, and Cline's manager, Randy Hughes, who was piloting the small plane when it smashed into a wooded hill near Camden, Tennessee, per the Associated Press.

At the crash site, searchers found the mangled remains of Cline and the others — the men were so unrecognizable the police were only able to identify them by the IDs in their wallets, which were still in their pockets, according to The Tennessean. Amid the scattered wreckage, the searchers also found an array of clothing and other items.