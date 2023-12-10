Whatever Happened To Mr. Wizard?

Don Herbert, born in 1917, was best known for his science-related shows. Referred to as "Mr. Wizard" due to his television projects "Watch Mr. Wizard" and "Mr. Wizard's World," Herbert was known for teaching children about science and technology in a creative way that appealed to them. Following World War II, Herbert dabbled in acting and wrote for radio shows before starting "Watch Mr. Wizard." Because of his pioneering approach to topics usually viewed as stuffy and dull, he was revered by many.

One such fan included Bill Nye. In a obituary piece for the Los Angeles Times following Herbert's death, Nye stated, "If any of you reading now have been surprised and happy to learn a few things about science watching "Bill Nye the Science Guy," keep in mind, it all started with Don Herbert." As mentioned, Herbert had two shows. The first, "Watch Mr. Wizard," premiered in 1952 and ran until 1965. In 1954, the show won a Peabody Award, which is specifically given to outstanding media in categories like entertainment and public service programming.