Why The Babushka Lady From JFK's Assassination Remains A Mystery

And so we return to the conspiratorial gift that keeps on giving: the 1963 assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy. As the official timeline on the JFK Presidential Library and Museum goes, he had arrived at Dallas via plane on November 22 and was on the way to speak at a luncheon at the Trade Mart with his entourage. JFK sat in a convertible smiling at the crowd with his wife, Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, beside him, and at about 12:30 p.m. his motorcade passed the Texas School Book Depository. Gunshots rang out, JFK was struck, and by 1:00 p.m. he was pronounced dead. As The Guardian recounts, sniper Lee Harvey Oswald was apprehended in a movie theater at 1:45 p.m. after shooting and killing police officer J.D. Tippit. Two days later on November 24, nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald. The end.

And then there's Babushka Lady. Even if you're not versed in JFK conspiratorial lore, you might have seen photos of a peculiar onlooker in the crowd when JFK was shot. Those at the scene dropped to the ground, shocked, while Babushka Lady — the moniker given to a mysterious bystander wearing a babushka (Russian head scarf) — just sort of stands there, impassive, and doesn't react at all. Some say she was a spy. Some say she was a government agent part of an inside job. And to this day, no one even knows who she was.

[Featured image by Walt Cisco, Dallas Morning News via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]