The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Dinah Washington

There's something to be said for the music that existed before auto-tune and other kinds of voice-changing studio magic. Listen to tracks from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, and it's a guarantee that the voice on the record is legit. There's a handful of singers that are guaranteed to bring the goosebumps: They're the ones that have the voice that just seems like it comes from a place other than Earth, and Dinah Washington is on the top of that list. Hers is a voice that comes right from the soul, and hits listeners right in their own. It's beautiful, timeless, and out of a different era long-gone.

That said, there's precious little that's known about her. Compare her to artists who have had encyclopedia-size books written about them, and she's as enigmatic as she is incredible. Mercury Records director Clive Otis — who produced Washington's classic "What a Difference a Day Makes" — told The Independent that the power in her voice came from an incredibly difficult life — and he also confirmed that it was one that she rarely spoke of.

It was fellow singer — and her god-daughter — Patti Austin who gave perhaps the deepest insight into her character, saying, "I remember a reporter saying that she was the kindest person he had worked with, and she screamed at him and told him to write about Dinah the b****. It wasn't easy being Black, female, and famous, and she covered herself." That said, what has been written about her struggles pre-fame and post-fame? Let's start by saying this: She always carried a gun.