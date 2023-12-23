The Untold Truth Of Reading Rainbow

Quickly following its debut in 1983, "Reading Rainbow" grew to become one of the most popular programs in the history of public broadcasting. Initially designed as a way to combat declines in child literacy during the summer months, this ragtag PBS series became a year-round hit that encouraged children to use reading as a way to explore the larger world around them. Hosted by LeVar Burton, the series featured original music, engaging documentary segments, and even children reviewing books themselves. All of this made for a smash hit not only in classrooms worldwide but within the television industry, garnering 100 Emmy Award nominations and several wins.

Despite the overwhelming popularity during its heyday, the series now sits in the shadow of other children's television giants like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." It was unceremoniously canceled in 2009 and has yet to receive a widespread revival, however this quiet disappearance should not take away from the show's quietly subversive history. Though often produced by the skin of its teeth, the series consistently challenged the standards for children's programming and persevered to do so even in later seasons. Here are just some of the most fascinating tidbits buried within the now 40-year legacy of "Reading Rainbow."