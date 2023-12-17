Why People Believe This Was Whitney Houston's Final Meal

The photos taken from within the hotel room where Whitney Houston spent her dying moments were as sensational as they were deeply shocking. For every person who gawped at them in amazement, others criticized the publication of such intimate and lurid images related to the final meal and death of a beloved star.

Two months after news of her death hit the headlines — and TMZ published those photos from inside her hotel suite — the artist Thomas Demand revealed his satirical work, "Junior Suite," which recreates the contentious images of Houston's final meal using colored paper. "The proliferation of that kind of image at the time when she was not even in the coffin amazed me," the artist told The New York Times. "It amazed me that it would ever have been released."

It might be said that public interest in the death of such an icon as Whitney Houston ultimately drove the tabloid intrusion into her final moments; where there is supply, there must be a demand. Indeed, in 2012, the year of Houston's death, her name was googled more times than any other person on the planet, according to the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

