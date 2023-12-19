How Princess Diana Accidentally Broke Tradition During Her First Royal Christmas

Christmas is a big time for the British Royal Family. Each year on December 25, the reigning monarch addresses the citizens of the Commonwealth with the Christmas Broadcast, which reflects on the previous 12 months for both the monarchy and the nation, and looks ahead at the challenges that the new year brings. The first such broadcast was made by King George V way back in 1932, and it is now a tradition in many households in the U.K. and abroad for families to sit down together to watch it.

The royals have been instrumental in forming numerous Christmas traditions. In fact, it was even a member of the British royal family, Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, who normalized in the U.K. the traditional German practice of bringing a tree into the home during the holidays, which then spread to other countries including the U.S. But they also have plenty of traditions that haven't become part of the mainstream, such as the practice of weighing guests before and after Christmas dinner to ensure everyone has truly eaten a sizeable amount. They also have a quirk when it comes to the kinds of gifts they give each other at Christmas (which they actually give to each other on Christmas Eve, a nod to the Windsors' German heritage), one that wasn't communicated to Princess Diana. And Diana reportedly experienced a degree of embarrassment during her first Christmas with the royals after her marriage to the Prince of Wales in 1981 when she gifted her new sister-in-law, Princess Anne, a beautiful cashmere sweater.