Reality Show Celebrities Who Died Before 35

Reality TV purports and promises to depict true events, as they happen, to regular people — meaning they aren't like sitcoms or dramas, with actors working from a fine-tuned script. But reality shows can of course be massaged, manufactured, and carefully edited in pursuit of the most captivating content, which isn't exactly an unflinching depiction of the trials and tribulations of real life.

As a result, and for all intents and purposes, reality show stars and reality competition series contestants are television characters, small-screen personalities that don't seem 100% true to life. But beneath the veneer of expert television production, they are actual people with portions of their lives captured by cameras and shared with the world, and it's downright sad and quite startling when reality takes the biggest bite it can: in the form of unexpected, untimely, and otherwise tragic death. And as reality show contestants tend to be on the younger side anyway, it's particularly shocking when these TV stars, still in the prime of their lives, die before their time. Here are some reality TV participants who all died no later than their 35th year.