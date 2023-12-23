What It Was Like To Celebrate Christmas With Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom loved her corgis. She had more than 30 of them during her reign. It was the longest in British history, stretching over more than seven decades from 1952 until her death on September 8, 2022. During that time, her dogs would become an integral part of her public persona as well as a private passion. Beyond the numerous photographs in which her pups appeared, they were beloved by the queen.

"My corgis are family," she once said (via Vanity Fair). So it makes sense that her "family" would partake in the royal's Christmas celebrations that were held at Sandringham House each year. Caroline Perry, the author of "The Corgi and the Queen," told People that Queen Elizabeth would make up special Christmas stockings for each of her dogs that included toys and treats, and while the humans feasted, so did the dogs — on their own special menu.