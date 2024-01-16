Tragic Stories About Swamp People

There's a lot to be said for the simpler life, but even though a less complicated existence might seem pretty brilliant, it's not necessarily. Just ask any of the people who star in History Channel's "Swamp People," or — for that matter — any of the thousands of other people who rely on hunting some of the most dangerous animals in the Louisiana swamps in order to make ends meet and keep food on the table.

Troy Landry explained to Explore Louisiana: "We live simple; we don't have a lot and we don't want a lot. We just have what we need. I'm not worried about the Joneses down the street. ... I just make sure we have what we need, and we've always been blessed. We've always made our living off the land." That's refreshing, certainly, but when that living involves wrestling and killing creatures that are tough enough to have been around for millions of years? It's not for everyone, and it's definitely not for the faint of heart.

And let's be clear here: Those millions of years? That's not an exaggeration. Alligators and crocodiles have been around in a recognizably modern form for somewhere around 85 million years... and they've been around in an even more ancient form than that. Earlier versions co-existed with the dinosaurs, and some could reach lengths of up to 40 feet. So, they've had plenty of time to perfect being violent murder-logs, but still, when tragedy has struck the cast members of "Swamp People," it hasn't been the alligators' fault.