Where Is The Man Who Murdered Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter Today?

At 2:54 a.m. on August 16, 2015, the NYPD received a phone call that a woman had been stabbed and left on the streets of Washington Heights in New York City along 162nd Street. As CBS News reports, one witness heard ranting outside at about 2:00 a.m. along the lines of, "Devil, be gone, Jesus and God." Another witness saw the actual stabbing, and a man standing over the victim, shouting, "God has arisen." By the time the police arrived and got the victim to Harlem Hospital Center, she was already dead. The woman was E'Dena Hines, granddaughter of Morgan Freeman. She was 33. Her killer was her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport. He was 30.

It took three years for Davenport to be convicted. The New York Times says that in 2018 he was acquitted of murder, but convicted of manslaughter, i.e., unintentional murder. The conclusion, the outlet claims, is that he'd stabbed Hines while on a "drug-fueled frenzy" after consuming phencyclidine, aka PCP. While tangled in the throes of "supernatural delusions" and convinced that Hines was possessed by demonic forces, Davenport stabbed her 25 times.

Then-Assistant District Attorney Christopher Prevost told State Supreme Court Judge Ellen N. Biben that Davenport's actions were "unquestionably intentional." Justice Biben disagreed and delivered a verdict of first-degree manslaughter, which holds a maximum sentence of 25 years. In 2019, CBS News reported that Davenport received a sentence of 20 years. Details are scarce, but by all accounts Davenport currently resides in state prison in New York, serving his sentence.