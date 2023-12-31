Tragic Details Found In Marilyn Sheppard's 1954 Autopsy Report

According to the autopsy report, Sam Sheppard (above) found his wife Marilyn dead in her bed at around 5:30 a.m. She was transported from her 28924 Westlake Road home to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office and pronounced dead at 8:00 a.m. the same day. UMKC School of Law says she died sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

Patrolman Fred F. Drenkhan was the first to arrive at the murder scene. His statement was outlined in a police report released by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 1954. He said Bay Village mayor Spencer Houk had called him at 5:57 a.m. and told him something had happened to Marilyn before requesting an ambulance to her residence immediately. According to PBS, Sam Sheppard had called Houk and his wife Esther to the home at 5:50 a.m.

Drenkhan said he got to the house at around 6:00 a.m. After Esther led him to Marilyn's room, he examined the body. "She was lying with her head about three feet from the head board on her back, with her right arm lying beside her, and her left arm folded over her stomach — the legs were bent at the knees protruding over the outer edge of the bed, beneath a cross bar," he said. The patrolman noted "many lacerations on her forehead" and "considerable clotted blood about her hair and face." He said she "appeared to be dead."