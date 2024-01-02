How Bill Clinton And Jeffrey Epstein Knew Each Other

Back in March 1995, former U.S. President Bill Clinton was running for re-election. Among his guests at a posh three-hour Palm Beach banquet — at which some diners paid as much as $100,000 to attend — was one Jeffrey Epstein, who was listed as "a business executive," according to The Palm Beach Post. This seems to be the first press report that links Clinton with Epstein. Fast forward 20-plus years. In 2019, federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein with sex trafficking, per the Associated Press. The name of the billionaire financier, who had already served prison time for soliciting prostitution from a minor, would soon be linked with many of the world's rich and famous, per The New York Times.

Clinton's name — as well as that of another former U.S. president, Donald Trump — have come up in relation to Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in these crimes. But there are no allegations that either Clinton or Trump were involved in any wrongdoing. In the early 2000s, Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet to various locations around the world as part of his humanitarian work with his nonprofit Clinton Foundation. He has denied ever having a close relationship with Epstein.