The Untold Truth Of The 24th Special Tactics Squadron

As one of the most top-secret and highly classified units in the United States military, the 24th Special Tactics Squadron (24STS) has a decorated, but also mysterious, history. The 24STS is part of the U.S. Air Force, and since April 2011 it has served within the 724th Special Tactics Group under the 24th Special Operations Wing. The 24STS also makes up a quarter of the Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, alongside Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 (ST6), and the Army's Intelligence Activity group. Unlike their highly-trained counterparts such as Delta Force or ST6 — who each have extensive media coverage — the 24 STS does have nearly the same recognition or fame.

Yet, the 24STS is every bit as important and fierce, and they have quite the track record to prove it. The 24STS dates all the way back to 1941 during the Second World War, when they were first known as the 24th Air Corps Interceptor Control Squadron. The Army deactivated the unit in 1944 before the war ended, and they did not officially bring it back until 1987, and in 1992 it became the 24STS.

Since returning, the 24STS has participated in numerous missions, including the 1989-1990 Invasion of Panama, the 1993 intervention in Somalia, and the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan in the 21st century. They are one of the elite fighting forces in American history, and this is their untold truth.