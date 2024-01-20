The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty has been married three times, and each relationship ended abruptly. In 1993, the 22-year-old met 19-year-old actor Ashley Hamilton, and three weeks later, they got married. Five months later, the marriage was over, with Doherty filing for divorce. Her spokesperson told UPI that "irreconcilable differences" were to blame. In 2002, Doherty married again, to Rick Salomon, with whom she was acquainted for two days before the wedding. That union was annulled nine months later. Salomon would later become best known for co-starring in Paris Hilton's leaked sex tape. "It ended up being very embarrassing for me, and humiliating and disgusting," Doherty told the Chicago Tribune.

Doherty married a third time, in 2011, to photographer Kurt Iswarienko. More than 11 years into the marriage, Doherty petitioned for a divorce. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty representative Leslie Sloane told People. The official, legal reason for the split was "irreconcilable differences," but Doherty later revealed on her podcast, "Let's Be Clear," that infidelity was the true reason, which she learned about during a traumatic time — hours before a procedure to remove cancer cells from her brain. "I went into surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," Doherty said. "I couldn't go into surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."