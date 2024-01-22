The Untold Truth Of The Magic School Bus

If you happened to be of school age in the '90s, you probably have fond memories of the PBS animated series "The Magic School Bus," which ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997. And as you may remember, the series centered on the curiously small class of Ms. Frizzle, the endearing if slightly loopy teacher who, in every episode, endeavored to teach her kids a thing or two about science by way of appropriately themed field trips. Of course, these trips took place aboard the titular bus — which was sentient, could transform into pretty much anything, and was used by Ms. Frizzle to get her class up close and personal with everything from the inner workings of the human body to the far reaches of outer space.

Crazily irresponsible though she might have been, Ms. Frizzle was just as beloved by legions of '90s kids as she was by her own class: bookish, brainy Dorothy Ann, neurotic Arnold (who always knew he should have stayed home), cutup Carlos, born leader Wanda, future engineer Keesha, artistic and thoughtful Tim, everyone's best friend Phoebe, and always-enthusiastic Ralphie. It just may be because of the good teacher that some of those bits of science knowledge you have kicking around in your head have stayed there for all these years — but here are a few things about "The Magic School Bus" that perhaps you didn't know.