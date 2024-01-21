The Dark And Grim History Of Drunk Tanks

Although not always called a drunk tank, the concept of imprisoning intoxicated people can be found all over the world. Also ubiquitous are its grim and dangerous conditions. Throughout history, drunk tanks have repeatedly been found to be inhospitable places that do little to aid intoxicated people in any way.

For most of the 20th century, drunk tanks received little oversight or attention and the idea that unhoused people would repeatedly spend nights in the drunk tank was so widespread that they were described as revolving doors. And despite their name, you don't necessarily have to be drunk to end up in a drunk tank. Police have been known to use drunk tanks to imprison children and activists, as well as using drunk tanks as a form of solitary confinement and psychological torture.

Although the use of drunk tanks has slightly decreased in recent years in favor of treatment centers, many places in the United States continue to practice imprisoning intoxicated people. Sometimes, people are held for days on end and tragically, some people don't make it out.

The following article includes descriptions of death, violence, and sexual assault.