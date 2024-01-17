Whatever Happened To Sebastian Bach?

His isn't the first face that many would think of when they see the name Bach and music in the same context. And his genre of choice is far removed from classical music. But among Sebastian Bach's earliest musical experiences was classical and traditional music, as he wrote in his memoir "18 and Life on Skid Row." It wasn't the music of Johann Sebastian Bach that 8-year-old Sebastian Bierk (his birth name) encountered through the church, but the hymn "Gloria In Excelsis Deo." "As I hit the high harmony ... the whole soprano section reached a musical crescendo that I experienced in every part of my mind, body, and soul," he wrote. Bach's mother and aunt had encouraged his musical talent for years, he told NPR, but that experience in church unlocked an overwhelming love of singing.

That love carried Bach from Peterborough, Ontario to a career as the frontman for the rock band Skid Row. His stint as the band's lead vocalist was short-lived, and it put him through the archetypal rock star arc of sudden success, wild parties, alcohol and drugs, and self-destruction (he was at least 15 years off drugs when he spoke to NPR in 2016). By his own admission to Legendary Rock Interviews, he was fired from Skid Row for rejecting songs he didn't feel were good enough. But that dismissal wasn't the end of Bach's musical career. Here's what Sebastian Bach's been up to since leaving Skid Row.