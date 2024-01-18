Who Inherited Ava Gardner's Money After She Died?

Before Myra Pearce died in April 2005, her family auctioned off some of Ava Gardner's mementos Myra had inherited to help pay for her medical expenses, per the Winston-Salem Journal and the AP. Her nurse stole other items connected with the star worth about $1 million.

Following the deaths of Ava Gardner's sisters, the remains of the estate went to various charitable organizations. Ava Gardner's living trust had originally listed the Queen Victoria Hospital Foundation Trust and The Animal Health Trust (which has since closed) in London as the beneficiaries, per the Ava Gardner Museum blog. Today, besides the British hospital named above, St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, and the Ava Gardner Museum also continue to receive funds through "brand licenses and royalties."

According to Ava Thompson, her great-aunt had always been charitable, working with and contributing to organizations like the American Red Cross and the March of Dimes. On a more personal level, Thompson recalled visiting the star in New York. After leaving a club in Manhattan, Ava Gardner saw "a severely handicapped" man whom passersby were "jeering at." The actress stopped and spoke with him before giving him "all the money she had with her," Thompson recalled. "We must always be grateful for our good fortune and be kind to others," Ava Gardner told her great-niece afterward.