JFK's Reading Speed Will Leave You Floored

Reading: that thing you're doing right now. Whether or not folks realize it, modernity affords us the chance to read more than ever — albeit in a shallow, scrolling, scattershot way. But how about real, deep, focused reading that leaves the mind clear and calm? While everyone might not sit and read for long, uninterrupted periods of time, sites like Toner Buzz say that the global book market reached a whopping $132.4 billion in 2023. Golden Steps ABA says that folks usually read 1,000 to 2,000 words per sitting, at a rate of 250 to 300 words per minute and two minutes per page. In other words: not that fast or that much, no matter how many books are bought.

Former United States President John F. Kennedy, however, was a different story. As the JFK Presidential Library and Museum cites, JFK hit about 1,200 words per minute — about four times the current average reading rate. While speed doesn't automatically equal comprehension, we can safely assume that JFK wasn't just skimming. After all, he's got some whoppers on his favorite reading list, a list that portrays his intelligence, upbringing, and inclinations. As JFK Library says, we've got biographies like, "John Quincy Adams and the Foundation of American Foreign Policy" by Samuel Flagg Bemis (1949), historical tomes like, "The Price of Union" by Herbert Agar (1950), and precisely one recognizable piece of fiction: "From Russia With Love" (1957) by Ian Fleming — the creator of 007, aka James Bond.