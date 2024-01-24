Why An American Teacher Was Beheaded Per Hitler's Request

Hitler: the reason that no child since World War II has been named "Adolf." We need not recount Adolf Hitler's sundry crimes against humanity here, or his very uninspired paintings from his university days. Not only did he fail at conquering the world, but he failed to get into art school in Austria. And while we do not doubt that he might have considered himself an unappreciated genius artist, he might have developed a grudge against teachers. And we mean all teachers, in general.

Enter Mildred Fish-Harnack, an American-born, German-speaking English literature teacher who dreamed of being an author. As All That's Interesting recounts, Harnack met her future husband, German-born lawyer Arvid Harnack while teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1926. They met in a serendipitous hallway encounter befitting a romcom, got along very well, got married, and Harnack moved to Germany to start her doctorate at the University of Berlin in 1931 while teaching American literature. That is, until she learned that she wasn't "Nazi enough."

Adolf Hitler had come to power during Germany's short-lived Weimar Republic (1918 to 1933), constructed in the aftermath of World War I as a way to reform the country. Demoralized German people wanted a reason to believe in Germany again, and the National Socialist German Workers' — Nazi — Party stepped into the gap. For Fish-Harnack, who made the rare move at that time of hyphenating her married name, her arrival in Germany was just a matter of bad timing. But before her death, she worked as spy undermining Nazi efforts in Germany.