What The World Would Look Like If WWII Never Happened

Though it wasn't the war to end war that was promised, World War I certainly remade the geopolitical order of the world. Kings, kaisers, and tsars fell across Europe, new nations emerged from the collapse of ancient empires, and the United States achieved superpower status. But the final settlement of the war was so poisoned that Field-Marshal Earl Wavell contemptuously referred to it as "the Peace to end Peace" (per Anthony Pagden's "Worlds at War: The 2500-Year Struggle Between East and West").

It might be too simplistic to blame World War II on the Treaty of Versailles, but it did leave Europe unstable and may have contributed to the Great Depression, which only fed leftover resentments and renewed nationalism from 1918. Per History, it made the Second World War possible, and when the conflict came, it created even greater fundamental shifts in the world. It accelerated the fall of the remaining European empires and the rise of the U.S. and Soviet Union, enabled a rapid expansion of technology, and left large tracts of the world in such utter ruin — both in decimated cities and lives lost — that 1945 has sometimes been called Year Zero.

But what if it had never happened? What if the lingering tensions in Europe from World War I hadn't been so fiercely kindled? What if world powers seized opportunities to halt the spread of Nazism? We would find ourselves in a radically different world, one without some of the 20th century's worst horror stories — but also perhaps without many of the advancements we've come to know.