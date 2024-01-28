Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Entire Case Timeline Explained

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard walked out of the Chillicothe Correctional Center as a free woman for the first time in more than seven years. Gypsy had been serving time after being convicted of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, but the case went much deeper than that. For decades leading up to her killing, Dee Dee had been dealing with a psychological disorder commonly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy — technically referred to as Factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) – which resulted in her abusing her power as her daughter's guardian and caregiver.

Dee Dee somehow managed to convince several doctors that Gypsy was suffering from various medical conditions, and convinced them to prescribe Gypsy medications for problems she did not have and perform unnecessary procedures. Gypsy was trapped in her mother's care and felt she had no escape. So in June 2015, at Gypsy's behest, she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, murdered Dee Dee and went on the run.

After quickly getting arrested, Godejohn and Gypsy both received lengthy prison terms, with Godejohn getting a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Yet, the case caught the attention of the nation and media, inspired multiple TV series and documentaries, and turned Gypsy into an unlikely social media star leading up to and following her release.