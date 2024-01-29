The Biggest Controversies Surrounding The UFO Religion, Raelism

When the Miami police broke into the apartment they discovered three extremely emaciated corpses. It was April 2010 and investigators were stunned by what they believe happened to Daniel Boli-Gbagra, his wife Magali Gauthier, and her 23-year-old daughter, Tara Andreze-Louison. They apparently died by suicide through starvation, according to The Miami Herald. Among the items police found in the home were books and pamphlets from the Raëlian movement, a small religious sect that believes an alien race called the Elohim created humans. Investigators also found journal entries made by Gauthier in which she begs the Elohim for help.

The religious group later put out a statement that said it hadn't had any contact with Boli-Gbagra in years and that although he had found the "Raëlian Movement's philosophy interesting" he also "had a lot of mystical beliefs" to which the sect did not ascribe (via The Palm Beach Post). The media attention once again shone a light on the Raëlians and the many controversies connected with the religious group, from its alleged cloning of humans, its stance on sexuality, and its attempted rehabilitation of the swastika symbol, per the Religion Media Centre.