What Jared Fogle's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Jared Fogle, once the face of Subway restaurants, tearfully apologized. "I so regret that I let so many of you down," he said (via The Indianapolis Star). It was November 19, 2015, and Fogle was about to be sentenced in federal court in Indianapolis on charges that he kept and traded child pornography and had sex with underage girls. His fall from grace had been startling. He'd made millions of dollars as the sandwich chain's pitchman after losing hundreds of pounds on a diet that included Subway sandwiches. He was often photographed smiling while holding up a pair of the size 60 pants he used to wear.

"What a gift, to have such a professional windfall fall in your lap," U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt said during sentencing, telling Fogle he'd thrown it all away for a double life. Pratt sentenced him to 15 years and eight months in prison for his crimes. Fogle, who is now 46, is serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in Littleton, Colorado, prison records show. There he attends sex offender counseling. He also works out, reads, and watches sports on TV, he said in a 2021 leaked letter (via the New York Post).