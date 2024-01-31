What The Characters From Netflix's Griselda Look Like In Real Life

The Netflix trailer for "Griselda" promises a story "Inspired by true events," which in writer parlance generally (though not always) indicates greater liberties taken with the known facts than a series "based on a true story." Not that there's anything wrong with that, or any secret about it; Netflix ran an article on the true story even while quoting co-creator Eric Newman on the importance of authenticity. "[A] driving force for us is finding that truth — even when we can't know the truth. There's no interview you're going to get with Griselda Blanco that tells you what she was thinking and feeling. And so creating that in the most authentic way becomes essential."

Still, the needs of drama aren't those of a documentary, an interview, or a confession. Timelines need to be condensed, narratively redundant episodes in a life need to be combined, and there's a difficult balancing act between creative license and the goal of authenticity when scenes that never happened — sometimes quite dramatic scenes — get inserted into the plot. The same balancing act extends into the visual details of a production, from portraying the time period to casting. From Sofia Vergara down, actors who did not necessarily look much like the people they were portraying still had to be true to the characters and find the humanity in an unsavory crew.

There was, of course, care taken in wardrobe, make-up, and performance to transform into the characters of "Griselda," if not their real-life counterparts. Here is a quick side-by-side look at the real people from Blanco's story with their performers.