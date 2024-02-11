Mariska Hargitay's Tragic Real-Life Story

In 2023, Mariska Hargitay made television history when her "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character, Olivia Benson, became the longest-running character on primetime television. Hargitay was on it when the show started in 1999, and after more than 500 episodes, it's still going strong in 2024.

Somehow, Hargitay has also found time to found the Joyful Heart Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, while changing the narrative of how such crimes are viewed. A long-running, popular television show, scores of awards, a happy family life ... it seems like she's got everything anyone could ever hope for, but that's not to say that she hasn't weathered horrific tragedies.

And they started when she was very, very young. Hargitay is famously the daughter of blonde bombshell Jayne Mansfield and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, so that means she's always had some unique experiences ... including that time a lion nearly killed her brother. Mansfield had taken him behind the scenes at Jungleland when he wandered too close to a lion, which then attacked him with such savagery that he underwent brain surgery. It was just months before the family would suffer an even more devastating tragedy, and Hargitay's adult life would see its fair share too.

The following article discusses and includes descriptions of sexual assault.