The Tragic Death Of Usher's Stepson In 2012

As one of the biggest names in R&B in the 1990s and 2000s, Usher — full name Usher Terry Raymond IV — penned dozens of hit songs exploring the themes of love, sex, relationships, and betrayal. With his star rising, his relationship with TLC singer Chilli Thomas was well known, and fans even speculated that their relationship and break-up were the inspiration for Usher's multi-platinum-selling album, "Confessions", though Thomas dispelled those rumors in Atlanta Black Star.

But by the mid-2000s, the singer seemed to be settling down, and he began a relationship with make-up artist Tameka Foster. Foster had three sons from a previous marriage, who became Usher's stepchildren upon his marriage to Foster in 2007, while Usher and Foster had two biological sons named Usher V and Naviyd. At the Kids Choice Awards in 2008, Usher and Foster arrived with several of the children they now shared, with the singer photographed on the red carpet smiling for the cameras while carrying his stepson, Kile (pictured above).

Sadly, the once happy family soon fell apart, with Usher filing for divorce in 2009 in what would prove to be an acrimonious legal battle. The R&B legend spoke openly in the press about the break-up, saying that while he had respect for Foster as the mother of his children they were unable to get along after the births of their sons due to numerous disagreements (via People). The former couple's feud became tabloid fodder, and to make matters worse, in the middle of it all was a heartbreaking tragedy when Usher's 11-year-old stepson, Kile Glover, lost his life in horrifying circumstances.